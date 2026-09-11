Falcons QB Tagovailoa Not Practicing

Tua Tagovailoa may not be the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback for Week One. Multiple sources report that Tagovailoa was not seen during the open portion of today's practice, with Cooper Rush taking the first-team reps under center. Tagovailoa suffered an oblique injury during practice on Thursday (September 10), casting doubt on whether he'll be able to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to Yahoo Sports, Tagovailoa appeared to grab his back and sit on the ground during practice, leading to speculation that he might have aggravated a previous back injury. However, it was later confirmed that the injury was new and related to his oblique. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport has reported that Tagovailoa's status is day-to-day, leaving the Falcons to potentially rely on Rush for their season opener.

The Atlanta Falcons have named Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback for Week One, but this injury complicates matters. Rush, who took all first-team reps during Thursday's practice, expressed readiness to step in if needed. "All those reps matter, and it's a big advantage for me," Rush said.