Falcons QB Tagovailoa Not Seen At Practice

The Atlanta Falcons are facing uncertainty at the quarterback position as Tua Tagovailoa was not seen during the open portion of Friday's practice (September 11) due to an oblique injury. According to the Atlanta Falcons, backup quarterback Cooper Rush took all first-team reps, indicating he may start in the Falcons' season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tagovailoa, who was named the starting quarterback for Week 1 earlier this week, suffered the injury during Thursday's practice. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Tagovailoa is considered day-to-day, and his status for Sunday's game remains uncertain. The injury comes after Tagovailoa dealt with back issues during training camp, which limited his participation.

With Michael Penix Jr. still recovering from a knee injury, the Falcons are left with Rush and undrafted rookie Jack Strand as their quarterback options. Rush, a 32-year-old veteran, expressed readiness to step up if needed, stating, "All those reps matter, and it's a big advantage for me."

The Falcons are scheduled to face the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is expected to provide further updates on Tagovailoa's condition before the team departs for Pittsburgh.