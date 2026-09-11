Golden Knights Sign Bowman To Six-Year Deal

The Vegas Golden Knights have secured one of their promising talents, Braeden Bowman, by signing him to a six-year, $20.4 million contract extension. The deal, announced on Thursday (September 10), will take effect in the 2027-28 season and carries an average annual value of $3.4 million. Bowman, who is currently 23 years old, is entering the final year of his entry-level contract.

Bowman made his NHL debut last season, playing 54 games for the Golden Knights. He recorded eight goals and 18 assists, showcasing his potential as a valuable asset to the team. Despite being a healthy scratch during most of the playoffs, Bowman appeared in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, where the Golden Knights lost to the Carolina Hurricanes.

According to Sportsnet, Bowman also spent time with the Henderson Silver Knights, the Golden Knights' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, where he tallied 26 goals and 36 assists in 34 games. His performance caught the attention of Golden Knights' general manager Kelly McCrimmon, who sees Bowman as a key player to fill the void left by Pavel Dorofeyev's trade to the New York Rangers.

Bowman expressed his excitement about the new contract and his aspirations to become a full-time player for the Golden Knights. "That's my goal, to become a full-time player for the Knights," Bowman said at the team's golf tournament. "I'm excited. I think the team is looking really good again."

ESPN reported that Bowman's versatility and physical presence on the ice are highly valued by the team. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 205 pounds, Bowman provides a strong net presence and a scorer's touch.

With the extension, the Golden Knights are betting on Bowman's continued development under the guidance of new head coach Ryan Craig, who previously coached Bowman in the AHL. Bowman has spent the summer focusing on improving his strength and speed to prepare for a larger role in the NHL.