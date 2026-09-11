House Speaker Johnson: Midterms Crucial For Nation's Future

By iHeartRadio

September 11, 2026

Republicans Gather In Dallas For Inaugural Midterm Convention
Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images News / Getty Images

During the Republican National Committee midterm convention in Dallas on Thursday (September 10), House Speaker Mike Johnson declared the upcoming midterm election the most important in U.S. history. Johnson emphasized the need for voters to preserve the nation against what he described as the far-left ideology taking over the Democratic Party. He urged the crowd to see the election as a battle between mainstream values and extreme views.

Johnson's remarks were part of a larger event organized by President Donald Trump to rally support for the Republican Party ahead of the midterms. The convention, the first of its kind for the GOP, was designed to boost enthusiasm and voter turnout, showcasing the accomplishments of Trump's administration since his re-election. According to PBS NewsHour, Trump and Vice President JD Vance addressed the crowd, emphasizing the need to maintain Republican majorities in Congress.

Trump's influence was evident throughout the convention, with speakers highlighting his administration's policies, including immigration reform and economic initiatives. Vice President Vance echoed these sentiments, warning against the Democratic Party's alleged shift towards radicalism. He encouraged voters to focus on the achievements of the last 18 months under Trump's leadership.

The convention also featured a mix of political speeches and entertainment, with ABC7 News reporting on the event's festive atmosphere. Trump promised to send $5,000 to every American adult if Republicans retain control of Congress, a proposal that has sparked debate over its feasibility and potential economic impact.

As reported by The Washington Post, the convention concluded with a focus on unity and a call to action for Republican voters. Johnson and other speakers stressed the importance of the midterms in shaping the future of the country, urging attendees to mobilize and vote in November.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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