Jaguars' Hunter To Play Both Ways In 2026

The Jacksonville Jaguars plan to utilize Travis Hunter on both offense and defense this season, although his dual role may not be evident in the season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday (September 13). Head coach Liam Coen announced that Hunter will start as a cornerback, but his involvement as a wide receiver will depend on the game's progress.

Hunter, a former Heisman Trophy winner, is returning to the field after a knee injury ended his rookie season prematurely. Last year, he played in only seven games, recording 28 receptions for 298 yards and a touchdown on offense, along with 15 tackles and three passes defended on defense. Despite his injury, the Jaguars remain committed to using Hunter as a two-way player. According to Yahoo Sports, Hunter is listed as a starting cornerback and a backup wide receiver on the team's depth chart.

General Manager James Gladstone stated in the offseason that there would be an increase in Hunter's cornerback usage, while his offensive role would be more selective. Black and Teal reports that the Jaguars aim to maximize Hunter's defensive potential while using him strategically on offense to create mismatches.

Hunter's return is highly anticipated, and his performance in the season opener will be closely watched. His ability to excel in both roles could significantly impact the Jaguars' season, especially as they face off against notable receivers like Jerry Jeudy and rookie KC Concepcion.