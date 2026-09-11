Shortly after Pharrell left the stage, Hov surprised the fans by bringing out Justin Timberlake. The two seasoned artists performed their song "Holy Grail" for the first time together in over a decade. JT and Hov hit the road together in 2013 for their "Legends of the Summer Tour." The 12-city stadium tour supported Timberlake's album The 20/20 Experience and JAŸ-Z's 12th album, Magna Carta... Holy Grail. After popping out for "Holy Grail," JT stuck around to perform his hit "Until The End of Time."



JAŸ-Z invaded Paris as part of his international tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. The Grammy Award-winning rapper began the tour at Yankee Stadium in New York City and recently dominated London. He's set to bring the show back to the U.S. in October when he returns to Los Angeles.



Check out more scenes from JAŸ-Z's show in Paris below.