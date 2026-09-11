JAY-Z Brings Out Justin Timberlake & Pharrell Williams During Paris Concert
By Tony M. Centeno
September 11, 2026
JAŸ-Z continued his 30th anniversary celebrations by inviting longtime friends Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams to perform with him in Paris.
The veteran rapper hit the stage at Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Thursday night, September 10, for the latest stop on his "JAŸ-Z 30" world tour. Hov started with a medley of hits from albums such as Reasonable Doubt, In My Lifetime, Vol. 1, Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life, and The Blueprint trilogy. Midway through the show, Jigga called Pharrell Williams to the stage. The multihyphenated artist helped JAŸ-Z perform classics like "Excuse Me Miss," "La-La-La (Excuse Me Miss Again)," "Frontin'," and "Allure."
Pharrell Williams rejoint Jay-Z sur la scène du Stade de France 🔥🤘 pic.twitter.com/nVcpDT1zr0— Charles Boutin (@btncharles_) September 11, 2026
Shortly after Pharrell left the stage, Hov surprised the fans by bringing out Justin Timberlake. The two seasoned artists performed their song "Holy Grail" for the first time together in over a decade. JT and Hov hit the road together in 2013 for their "Legends of the Summer Tour." The 12-city stadium tour supported Timberlake's album The 20/20 Experience and JAŸ-Z's 12th album, Magna Carta... Holy Grail. After popping out for "Holy Grail," JT stuck around to perform his hit "Until The End of Time."
JAŸ-Z invaded Paris as part of his international tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. The Grammy Award-winning rapper began the tour at Yankee Stadium in New York City and recently dominated London. He's set to bring the show back to the U.S. in October when he returns to Los Angeles.
Check out more scenes from JAŸ-Z's show in Paris below.
Justin Timberlake x JAY-Z performing Holy Grail in Paris! Legends of the Summer 4 Life. 🐐🇫🇷🐐 #JAYZ30 #JAYZPARIS— Justin Timberlake HQ (@timberflame) September 10, 2026
🎥 j_young_pr (ig) pic.twitter.com/Vo9broHpwB
Justin Timberlake performed “Until The End Of Time” at JAY-Z show in Paris 🤯🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/71r0gTOaJr— 💎🍾 (@TheRocSupremacy) September 10, 2026
Jay-Z brought out Pharell Williams to the Stage de France stade tonight and perform "Frontin", 23 years after its release. 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/aneUXPrPs6— RICHARD (@hiphop2041) September 10, 2026
JAY Z AND PHARRELL THANK YOU PARIS HAHAHAHA https://t.co/QrB8gfHLl5 pic.twitter.com/ea0QVkwUiC— mcthickum (@mcthickum_) September 10, 2026