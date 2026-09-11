Jets To Extend Kicking Competition Into Season

By iHeartRadio

September 11, 2026

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets
Photo: Evan Bernstein / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The New York Jets are extending their kicking competition into the regular season, with head coach Aaron Glenn confirming that both Jason Sanders and Blake Grupe will have opportunities to secure the starting role. On Sunday (September 13), Sanders will handle all kicking duties against the Tennessee Titans, but Grupe will also have a chance to prove himself.

Sanders, who joined the Jets in June after a seven-year stint with the Miami Dolphins, remains on the practice squad. Meanwhile, Grupe, recently claimed off waivers from Indianapolis, is on the active roster. Glenn stated, "I'm not going to panic about that situation. I think they're both capable men... We'll make the right decision when that decision needs to be done" (New York Jets).

Grupe has an impressive track record, having made all 11 of his field-goal attempts with the Colts last season, including a franchise-record 60-yarder. However, he struggled with the Saints, missing eight field goals in 2025. Despite these challenges, Grupe remains optimistic, stating, "It's definitely been a journey... I'm blessed with the opportunity to be here" (Yahoo Sports).

Special teams coordinator Chris Banjo emphasized the importance of confidence and consistency in the competition. Sanders, who has kicked in 116 NFL games, has a career field goal percentage of 84.6% and a 96.6% success rate on extra points. Grupe, on the other hand, has a 79.8% field goal percentage over 50 games (Jets X-Factor).

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices