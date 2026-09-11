Jhene Aiko and Big Sean dated on-and-off for over a decade. The two artists made music together as TWENTY88 and even welcomed their first child, Noah, in 2022. Despite spending so many years together, the couple didn't get married and officially split in 2025.



Earlier this year, Jhene and Larry June, who previously collaborated with Sean, announced their new relationship in a music video for June's recent album. She also has a song with June on her album, in which she serenades him with lyrics like "It's so wonderful having you here/I'm excited I found you/I'm so happy that you are still near."



Listen to Jhené Aiko's new album Westside Whimsy on iHeartRadio now!