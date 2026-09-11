Jhene Aiko Responds After Fans Assume She Accused Big Sean Of Infidelity
By Tony M. Centeno
September 11, 2026
Jhené Aiko is setting the record straight after fans believed she accused Big Sean of infidelity on her new album.
On Friday, September 11, the R&B singer delivered her anticipated album Westside Whimsy. The 20-track project features collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, Larry June, Tyga and OHMA. While fans rushed to hear her new song with K. Dot, they also scoured the project for any references to her ex. Some fans were convinced they found lyrics in two songs, "Ceiling (Freestyle)" and "He Belongs," that accused Sean of cheating on her during their decade-long relationship.
"Who the f**k is Lisa? Who the f**k is Paige? Who the f**k is Britney? Get the f**k up out my face," she croons on "Ceiling."
“Can't turn a fling into a real thing/Can't turn a promise into a wedding ring/Can't turn a h*e into a husband," she sings on "He Belongs."
After fans assumed the singer was talking about Sean in "Ceiling (Freestyle)" and "He Belongs," Jhene Aiko hopped on Threads to confirm that she wasn't referring to her ex at all.
"Song is not about him," she wrote in response to a fan's theory.
Jhene Aiko and Big Sean dated on-and-off for over a decade. The two artists made music together as TWENTY88 and even welcomed their first child, Noah, in 2022. Despite spending so many years together, the couple didn't get married and officially split in 2025.
Earlier this year, Jhene and Larry June, who previously collaborated with Sean, announced their new relationship in a music video for June's recent album. She also has a song with June on her album, in which she serenades him with lyrics like "It's so wonderful having you here/I'm excited I found you/I'm so happy that you are still near."
Listen to Jhené Aiko's new album Westside Whimsy on iHeartRadio now!