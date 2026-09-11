Kings' Fiala To Miss Start Of Training Camp

Los Angeles Kings forward Kevin Fiala will miss the beginning of training camp after undergoing a second surgery on his left leg. The procedure is related to the fractures Fiala sustained while playing for Team Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Fiala, 30, suffered the injury during a collision with forward Tom Wilson of Team Canada in February. He was stretchered off the ice and missed the remainder of the NHL season. The Kings announced that a timeline for his return will be determined as he continues to recover.

Last season, Fiala was a key player for the Kings, scoring 18 goals and providing 22 assists in 56 games. The Kings, who finished the season with a record of 35-27-20, qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs but were swept in the first round by the Colorado Avalanche. Fiala has been with the Kings since 2022, when he was acquired in a trade from the Minnesota Wild. He signed a seven-year, $55.125 million contract with Los Angeles shortly after the trade.

The Kings are set to open their season against the Colorado Avalanche on September 30.