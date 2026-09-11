Lady Gaga Welcomes First Child With Fiancé Michael Polansky

Mother Monster is officially a mom.

A source told People that Lady Gaga has quietly welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael Polansky. Page Six was the first to report the news on Friday (September 11) No details such as name, sex or date of birth have been revealed and as of Friday night, Gaga has not spoken out about the newest addition to their family.

Page Six also reported that the MAYHEM singer, 40, was photographed on a casual stroll in Northern California with an infant held to her chest in a wrap alongside Polansky, 42, and a friend.

The "Bad Romance" singer has been vocal in the past about her desire to become a mom. It even influenced one of the first questions she asked Polansky during their first date. In October 2025, she explained that she was ready to start a family, even expressing hope that being a mother would be her "next starring role."

Gaga confirmed her engagement to the "love of [her] life" in July 2024 after four years of dating. In February 2026, she showed her fiancé some love while accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her record MAYHEM. at the 2026 Grammys.

"I have to say thank you first to my partner, Michael," she said. "You are by my side every single day in a way that I can't thank you enough for, and you worked so hard with me on this record all year. So, I love you and thank you."

Congratulations to the happy family!