LSU To Remain In SEC After Controversy

The highly anticipated meeting of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) concluded with no sanctions against Louisiana State University (LSU), allowing the university to remain in the conference. The controversy stemmed from LSU's attempt to include former professional football players on their roster, a move that sparked significant backlash from other SEC members.

The SEC had considered expelling LSU due to the inclusion of players like Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, who had signed professional contracts. The conference filed a federal lawsuit seeking the authority to remove LSU, but ultimately, LSU decided not to roster the former pros, opting instead to comply with SEC rules. LSU President Wade Rousse confirmed the decision in a letter to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, stating that the roster had been filled with eligible student-athletes.

During a formal meeting on Thursday (September 10), the SEC discussed the situation but chose not to impose penalties on LSU. The conference released a statement indicating that discussions would continue as they work toward an appropriate resolution. The decision allows LSU to focus on its football program's on-field success, although the potential for future penalties remains.

The case highlights ongoing challenges within the SEC regarding the enforcement of conference rules, especially in light of recent changes to NCAA eligibility structures. The SEC's policy prohibits former professional players from competing for its member schools, a rule unanimously approved by the conference's 16 institutions.

Despite the resolution, the SEC's legal battle with LSU is not entirely over. The conference has not confirmed whether it will continue pursuing its lawsuit against LSU, leaving some uncertainty about future actions.