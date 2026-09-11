Mariska Hargitay Shares Her 'Favorite' Moment From Taylor Swift's Wedding

Mariska Hargitay is still "floating" after attending Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce.

The Law & Order SVU actress, 62, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (September 9) where she opened up about her experience attending Swift and Kelce's nuptials at Madison Square Garden in New York City over the summer, per Us Weekly.

"I'm still floating from that wedding," she said. "It was so spectacular and so intimate, I have to say... I am blown away because when there's a wedding with that many guests, you think, like, 'Oh, okay, it's gonna be that.' And it just wasn't."

Hargitay also shared her "favorite" moment from the newlyweds' big day, revealing that the couple's vows added to the "magical" experience.

"I even say that the vows were my favorite part of the whole wedding," she said. "It was that magical."

Country star Maren Morris also previously gushed over the bride and groom's "beautiful" vows, adding that they gave guests "a closer look into their love for each other and their sense of humor."

The "Opalite" singer and the NFL star got married at MSG on July 3 surrounded by 1,000 guests, including Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone as well as Adam Sandler, who officiated the ceremony. Kelce recently shared some insight into their "magical" wedding, calling it "a night out we'll never forget."