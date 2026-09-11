Markwayne Mullin Claims Ilhan Omar Married Her Brother

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has made a controversial claim regarding Minnesota Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, alleging that she married her brother as part of an immigration scheme. Mullin revealed this information to conservative podcaster Benny Johnson, stating that a federal investigation is underway. According to Mullin, the investigation is examining Omar's broader immigration history for potential illegal activities.

The allegations against Omar, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Somalia, have circulated for years but remain unproven. Omar has consistently denied these claims, calling them "disgusting lies." The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has not commented on the ongoing investigation, maintaining a policy of not discussing specific investigative techniques or potential future actions.

The controversy has its roots in longstanding accusations that Omar married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, identified by some as her brother, to facilitate his immigration to the United States. While some media outlets, including the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, have investigated these claims, they have not reached a definitive conclusion. The Star-Tribune noted that while there are questions about Omar's marriage history, there is no conclusive evidence to support the allegations.

Despite the lack of concrete evidence, the investigation into Omar's immigration history continues. Mullin emphasized that any legal action would require proof of wrongdoing. As of now, no charges have been announced, and Omar maintains that the accusations are false.