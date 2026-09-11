More Americans View Islam Negatively Now Than After 9/11

A recent survey by the Pew Research Center reveals that more Americans now have a negative view of Islam compared to the period immediately following the 9/11 attacks. According to the survey, four in ten Americans believe that Muslims negatively impact the United States. This sentiment has grown stronger and more divided along political lines over the past 25 years.

In 2002, only 25% of Americans thought Islam was more likely to promote violence than other religions. Today, over half of Americans hold this belief. Among Republicans, 76% say Islam promotes violence, a significant increase from the one-third who felt that way right after 9/11. The partisan gap has widened considerably, with Democrats being far less likely to associate Islam with violence.

The survey also highlights that 43% of U.S. adults perceive Muslims as less patriotic than other Americans. When asked to explain their views, many respondents referenced the events of 9/11, citing fears of future attacks.

Despite these negative perceptions, the Muslim population in the U.S. has grown substantially, from 2.4 million in 2007 to approximately 5.5 million today. The number of mosques has also increased, reflecting the community's growth and resilience. However, Muslims continue to face significant discrimination, with many reporting unfair media portrayals and personal experiences of bias.

The findings underscore the complex and evolving attitudes toward Islam in the United States, influenced by historical events and political rhetoric. As the country marks 25 years since the 9/11 attacks, the need for understanding and dialogue remains crucial.