Nashville Airport Moves To Honor Dolly Parton

Nashville International Airport is on its way to being renamed in honor of the late Dolly Parton. The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to support the renaming plan on Friday (September 11). A final name has not been chosen, but the board is collaborating with relevant parties to incorporate Parton's legacy into the airport's new identity.

The push to rename the airport gained momentum after Parton's death on August 25 at age 80. A petition supporting the change has garnered over 175,000 signatures. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee expressed his support for the renaming, calling it a fitting tribute to Parton's impact on the state. "Dolly Parton's extraordinary life is forever woven into the fabric of our state," Lee said in a statement. "At a place where Tennessee welcomes the world, it is fitting that Nashville International Airport would bear the name of our state's favorite daughter."

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell also supports the change, noting Parton's ongoing contributions to the city, including a planned hotel and museum project called SongTeller. "Now it’s our turn to share a love letter to Dolly," O’Connell said.

While the board's vote is a significant step, it does not finalize the renaming. The airport authority must still navigate existing policies, including one that requires a person to be deceased for at least two years before an airport can be named after them. Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) must approve the change.

The board has directed its president and CEO, Doug Kreulen, to develop a timeline and implementation plan for the renaming, including cost estimates. It remains unclear how long the process will take or what the financial implications will be.