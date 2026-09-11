New York City Marks 25 Years Since 9/11 With Seven Moments Of Silence

New York City is observing the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks today with a solemn ceremony at the site of the former Twin Towers, marked by seven moments of silence to honor those lost in the tragedy and its aftermath. The 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s annual commemoration is centered on remembrance and reflection. This year’s addition of a seventh moment of silence acknowledges the ongoing impact of the attacks, with more than 9,000 deaths linked to post-9/11 illnesses.

The ceremony began at 8:30 a.m., with the first moment of silence at 8:46 a.m.—the time when American Airlines Flight 11 struck the World Trade Center’s North Tower on September 11, 2001. The seven moments of silence throughout the morning correspond to when each tower was hit and collapsed, the attacks on the Pentagon and Flight 93, and, new this year, a tribute to the thousands who have died from 9/11-related illnesses since the attacks.

Many attendees, including family members and survivors, have shared memories and called for unity and ongoing support for those affected.

During the ceremony, family members are reading aloud the names of all 2,983 victims from both the 2001 attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. Political figures, including all living former presidents and first ladies, are present, but as tradition dictates, they are not delivering speeches at the New York observance.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton are at the New York City ceremony alongside other dignitaries such as Vice President JD Vance, former New York City mayors Rudy Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

Elsewhere, ceremonies are also being held at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where Flight 93 crashed after passengers attempted to retake the plane from hijackers. The day’s events began at sunrise, with the unfurling of a large American flag on the Pentagon, continuing a tradition that began in the days after the attack.