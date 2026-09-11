Nicole Kidman Recalls Feeling 'Beyond Lonely' After Oscar Win

By Sarah Tate

September 11, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

Nicole Kidman achieved the "pinnacle" of professional success when she took home the award for Best Actress at the 2003 Academy Awards, but her personal life at the time was not as successful.

The Practical Magic 2 star, 59, joined Jake Shane on the Septemeber 10 episode of his Therapuss podcast where she reflected on the conflicting emotions of winning an Oscar, per People. Though she received the coveted award, which she earned for her role as Virginia Woolf in The Hours, it left her feeling "beyond lonely" and sparked a wake-up call that inspired her to "get a life" outside of work.

"I had the pinnacle of my success, and I went home and was so lonely," she said.

Kidman's win in 2003 followed her 2001 divorce from ex-husband Tom Cruise. Speaking with Shane, she recalled how "weird" she felt winning the award without having a partner to share it with, someone to ground her in her "real life."

"So yeah, crazy, though, that sort of the confluence of events where you go, 'I wish...' I had my mom with me and my dad, but I was like, 'Where's my partner, someone that I can share this with?'" she said. "It was one of the most profound moments where I went, 'I've got to get a life' and at the same time, I'm holding this gold statue where you go, 'This is, this is it. This is the highest sort of prize you can get in our industry.' And so grateful and yet so lonely."

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