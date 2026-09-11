Oasis Tease Mysterious September 14 Announcement Amid 2027 Tour Rumors

By Will Mendelson

September 11, 2026

Oasis Performs At The Rose Bowl
Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Oasis fans, mark your calendars for Monday (Sept. 14).

The band is teasing a major announcement at 4 p.m. local time, amid growing speculation that Liam and Noel Gallagher will hit the road again in 2027.

Oasis revealed the date and time during a drone show above Etihad’s Joie Stadium in the band’s hometown of Manchester on Thursday (Sept. 10) night.

While the brothers and bandmates haven’t officially announced another tour, they’ve repeatedly hinted that more shows are coming.

Oasis has spent the past week teasing what appear to be potential tour stops on social media, raising expectations that the Sept. 14 announcement could reveal a new batch of dates.

A 2027 tour would follow the band’s massive 2025 reunion run, which brought Liam and Noel back together onstage after years of estrangement.

Meanwhile, Oasis’ reunion is also hitting the big screen. Don’t Look Back in Anger, a new documentary chronicling the band’s 2025 comeback tour, arrived in theaters today (Sept. 11).

Oasis
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