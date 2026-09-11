Patriots Place AJ Brown On Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots have placed wide receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve following a high-ankle sprain sustained during their season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday (September 9). This injury will sideline Brown for at least four weeks, making him eligible to return when the Patriots host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week Five.

Brown's injury occurred early in the third quarter when Seattle cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett landed on his right ankle. Despite the immediate pain, Brown managed to leave the field without assistance. An X-ray ruled out a fracture, but an MRI confirmed the high-ankle sprain, according to Ian Rapoport.

Brown was acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in a trade involving a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick. His debut with the Patriots was anticipated to boost the team's offense, but his absence will now require other players to step up. Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins are expected to fill the void left by Brown, with Doubs needing to improve after a challenging first game.

The Patriots will face the Pittsburgh Steelers next, hoping to secure their first win of the season without Brown's contributions. His return is projected around Week Five or Six, contingent on his recovery progress.