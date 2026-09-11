Patriots Signing Ex-Bills DL Jones

The New England Patriots have bolstered their defensive line by signing former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman DaQuan Jones to a one-year, $3.5 million contract. Jones, who spent the last four seasons with the Bills, started all 51 games he played with Buffalo, recording 99 tackles and 10 sacks.

Jones, 32, became a free agent after his contract with the Bills ended. He initially joined Buffalo in 2022, coming from the Carolina Panthers. During his time with the Bills, Jones proved to be a key player on the defensive line, known for his ability to stop the run alongside teammate Ed Oliver.

The Patriots' decision to sign Jones comes as they look to strengthen their defense for the upcoming season. Jones' experience and track record make him a valuable addition to the team.