Pirates Place Ashcraft On IL With Arm Discomfort

The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed All-Star pitcher Braxton Ashcraft on the 15-day injured list due to right arm discomfort, as announced on Thursday (September 10). The 26-year-old right-hander has been a standout performer this season, boasting a 14-6 record with a 3.65 ERA and 173 strikeouts over 165 1/3 innings. This marks a significant increase from the 118 innings he pitched last year, split between Pittsburgh and Triple-A Indianapolis.

Pirates manager Don Kelly stated that Ashcraft's arm discomfort surfaced after his latest start on Saturday, where he exited after 67 pitches, allowing three runs on seven hits in five innings against the Angels. "It was after that last start that it really jumped up," Kelly mentioned, adding that there appears to be no structural damage, but further tests are being conducted to determine the exact issue.

In a corresponding move, the Pirates recalled right-hander Antwone Kelly from Triple-A Indianapolis to fill Ashcraft's roster spot. The Pirates, currently five games out of the final National League wild-card spot, are aiming for a playoff push but will have to do so without their de facto ace.

Ashcraft expressed his desire to continue pitching despite the discomfort, stating, "I want to pitch. It's just one of those things." However, he acknowledged the team's decision to prioritize his health and recovery.