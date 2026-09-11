Poll: Voters Prefer Democrats for House Control

A recent survey by Quinnipiac University indicates that voters would rather see Democrats take control of the U.S. House of Representatives than have Republicans maintain their majority in the upcoming midterm elections. The poll, conducted from September 3-6, shows a significant 11-point lead for Democrats, with 49% of respondents supporting them compared to 38% backing the GOP. The remaining 13% were unsure or did not respond. This gap has widened by four points since a similar poll in July.

The survey also highlighted perceptions of political parties' connection with the public. Forty-six percent of voters feel the Democratic Party is more in touch with the concerns of most Americans, while 35% believe the same of the Republican Party. Additionally, the poll revealed low approval ratings for President Donald Trump, with only 33% approving of his performance, particularly in areas such as the economy and foreign policy.

The Hill reports that the Democratic Party aims to flip at least five House seats to gain control. The current Republican majority stands at 218 members to the Democrats' 214. The Quinnipiac poll surveyed 970 registered voters nationwide and has a margin of error of 3.9 percentage points.

The poll's findings come as the nation approaches the midterm elections scheduled for November 3. As political dynamics shift, both parties are gearing up for a competitive race to win control of the House.