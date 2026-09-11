Rams' Garrett Admits To Being Less Than 100-Percent

Myles Garrett's debut with the Los Angeles Rams did not go as planned. The 30-year-old edge rusher admitted after Thursday night's (September 10) loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, that he was playing with a knee that was less than 100 percent. Garrett described his performance as the "worst version" of himself, managing only three quarterback pressures in the game. Last season, he set an NFL record with 23 sacks while playing for the Cleveland Browns, who traded him to Los Angeles during the offseason.

According to Yahoo Sports, Garrett played 40 snaps but failed to record any tackles, sacks, or quarterback hits. He missed much of training camp and preseason due to knee swelling and tendinitis, which affected his preparation and performance. Garrett acknowledged that his focus was more on staying healthy than on the game itself.

The Rams had high expectations for Garrett after acquiring him, but the 49ers controlled the game and won 27-7. The Mirror reported that Garrett did not specify which knee was injured but emphasized the need to recover and return to his previous form.

Rams head coach Sean McVay initially stated that Garrett was expected to be fully fit, but Garrett's own admission contradicted this. The Rams now face the challenge of managing Garrett's health and ensuring he can perform at his best. Sports Illustrated noted that Garrett's knee will be closely monitored as the Rams prepare for their next game against the New York Giants.