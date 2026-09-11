Ranked Teams, Rivals Clash On College Football Slate

The second full week of college football action continues Friday (September 11) with five games on the schedule. The day kicks off with number 25 Virginia hosting Norfolk State, aiming for a second consecutive win. The Cavaliers are coming off a dominant victory over NC State. Meanwhile, number 23 Missouri will rekindle its historic rivalry with Kansas in the Border War, a matchup that dates back to the Civil War.

In the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), Louisville will face off against Villanova, a top-tier team in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and a new entrant in the Patriot League. Both teams are looking to bounce back from recent losses. NC State will host Richmond, seeking its first win of the season.

Boston College will host Rutgers in the annual Red Bandanna Game, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. This matchup is one of only two games featuring power-conference programs Friday.

For fans looking to catch the action, games will be broadcast on Fox, ESPN2, ESPNU, the ACC Network, and ACC Network Extra. Streaming options include Fox One, the ESPN app, ESPN+, and Fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers.