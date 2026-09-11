Bigger Than The Devil is EST Gee's second album of 2026. Earlier this year, he teamed up with Mozzy for their joint album NOT A CHANCE IN HELL. The album includes 12 tracks, including their collaboration with BloodHound Q150.

EST Gee's "WAY MORE" appears at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist. The weekly collection of fresh hip-hop tracks also includes new music by Tsu Surf, Ro$ama, Pac Div, Nine Vicious and more. Stream the playlist above and scroll below for more new music.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE