Rap Rising: EST Gee Drops His New Album ‘Bigger Than The Devil’
By Tony M. Centeno
September 11, 2026
EST Gee returns with his second project of the year.
On Friday, September 11, the Memphis native delivered his latest album, Bigger Than The Devil, via CMG/Interscope Records. The album comes with 17 fresh tracks, including collaborations with YFN Lucci, 86Snot, SKRT, and his EST crew. The Louisville native began the album's rollout back in July following the release of "Call Spitta." He followed up with "Sometimes" a few weeks later. The campaign continued with visuals for "YOU KNOW IT" and his latest single "YA DIGG." To celebrate the album's release, EST Gee released three more videos for "HALL OF FAME," "SKRRT" and "BIRTH OF A ROYAL CHILD."
Bigger Than The Devil is EST Gee's second album of 2026. Earlier this year, he teamed up with Mozzy for their joint album NOT A CHANCE IN HELL. The album includes 12 tracks, including their collaboration with BloodHound Q150.
EST Gee's "WAY MORE" appears at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist. The weekly collection of fresh hip-hop tracks also includes new music by Tsu Surf, Ro$ama, Pac Div, Nine Vicious and more. Stream the playlist above and scroll below for more new music.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
EST Gee, Bigger Than The Devil (Album)
Rio Da Yung OG, The World Is Yours (Album)
D-Block Europe & French Montana, WORLDWIDE WAVE (Album)
Pac Div, Still Sealed, Vol. 1 (Album)
Jhené Aiko, Westside Whimsy (Album)
Nine Vicious, Sedition (Album)
Ro$ama, My Forte (Album)
Hoodrich Pablo Juan, The Bloprint (Album)
Sylvan LaCue, Depths of a Man: A Memoir By Sylvan LaCue (Album)
Tsu Surf, Real Inside Cold Outside (Album)
Quavo featuring T.I., "Backwards"
Rich The Kid featuring Gunna, "Too Bad"
Fivio Foreign featuring The Fire Choir, "SOLDIER"
NAV featuring Young Thug, "WOAH"
Your Old Droog featuring Georgia Anne Muldrow, "I Don't Care"
OVRKAST. featuring Samara Cyn & MAVI, "KNOCK"
BabyTron & Ankith Woods, "Harold & Kumar Pt. 2"
Shordie Shordie, "Harlem Nights"
Eem Triplin, "FUNNY GAMES"
Styles P & araabMUZIK!, "Ghost Of Gotham"
Apollo Brown featuring Skyzoo, "Hear Me Out"
Tee Grizzley featuring Skilla Baby & Ashanti, "Rain"
Cash Cobain & BabyChiefDoIt, "Betcha Can't"
Big Moochie Grape & Zaytoven, "Big Deposits"
Sixbill, "Repasado"
Kid Ink, "Trim"
Delivery Boys & Paul Wall, "War & Peace"
Rakim, Kurupt, & Masta Killa featuring MAC SHAWN 100, "Rabbit"