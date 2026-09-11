Red Wings' Larkin To Attend Camp, No Longer Captain

Dylan Larkin, the center for the Detroit Red Wings, will join his teammates for the start of training camp, despite having requested a trade during the offseason. Larkin announced today that he will attend the camp, but he will not serve as the team's captain. The Red Wings have decided not to appoint a new captain until a new hockey operations chief is in place.

Larkin's trade request was confirmed by former general manager Steve Yzerman, who was dismissed in July. Yzerman had stated that while Larkin provided a shortlist of teams he would consider, there was no guarantee that the request would be fulfilled. Larkin has five years remaining on his eight-year, $69.9 million contract with the Red Wings.

The Red Wings announced on social media that they are looking forward to seeing Larkin and the team at Little Caesars Arena for the start of training camp. They also mentioned that any decisions regarding team leadership will be made once new management is established.

In a statement released through the club, Larkin expressed his appreciation for the discussions with Red Wings leadership and emphasized his focus on the upcoming season and his teammates. He stated, "When new leadership is in place, we'll talk further about the direction of the team."

Larkin, originally from Waterford, Michigan, has been with the Red Wings since being selected in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft. He became the 37th captain in the team's history in January 2021. As the Red Wings navigate this period of transition, fans will be watching closely to see how the team and Larkin move forward.