Remy Ma Calls Out Claressa Shields Amid Divorce Drama With Papoose

Remy Ma and Papoose got married two years after she was released from prison in 2014. The couple was together for over a decade, starred in reality TV shows, and welcomed one child, a daughter named Reminisce Mackenzie. Remy and Pap split in 2024 following rumors that he cheated with Shields and allegations that the "Conceited" rapper also cheated with battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain. Over the past few weeks, the estranged couple has reportedly been attending court hearings to finalize their divorce.



"Ayo Pap prove ya luv😂📋✍🏾pleaseeeeee🙏🏾" Remy wrote.

See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation below.

