Remy Ma Calls Out Claressa Shields Amid Divorce Drama With Papoose
By Tony M. Centeno
September 11, 2026
Remy Ma and Claressa Shields got into another verbal dispute online amid their growing beef.
Tensions between the New York rapper and the professional boxer, who's also Papoose's new girlfriend, have increased over the past month following the release of her single "Wanna Go." Earlier this week, Remy Ma shared footage from her video shoot with two of Shields' foes, Amanda Serrano and Alycia Baumgardner. Shields didn't take long to share her thoughts on the clip on social media. "Been laughing all day," she wrote on X. Remy Ma swiftly fired back at Shields and even dragged her soon-to-be ex-husband into it.
"U-G-L-Y /All u do is lie😂" Remy replied. "U been CRYING the past 20 months - mad cuz LEGALLY I’m still the wife …B***H ME TOO! 😂SIGN THE PAPERS PAPURSE! Got me dealing with this slow ass crackbaby😭 talkin bout u n the NY streets, u n a HOEtel cuz yall scared im gonna pull up again #FreeRemy."
"I be LAUGHING when I hear you LIE like u wasn’t meat surfing me for YEARS," she continued in a separate post. "I’ll address that in detail eventually too. But in case u forgot here’s YOU in MY DMs from Jan 2020-2024 WEIRDO! Tried to help ya fugly self. Now u hate me😂😭"
I be LAUGHING when I hear you LIE like u wasn’t meat surfing me for YEARS— Remy Ma (@RealRemyMa) September 11, 2026
- I’ll address that in detail eventually too
But in case u forgot here’s YOU in MY DMs from Jan 2020-2024 WEIRDO! Tried to help ya fugly self. Now u hate me😂😭 pic.twitter.com/svOfuWUSSu
Her reply included a screen recording of the DM's Remy and Claressa exchanged on Instagram dating back to 2021. At one point, Claressa actually invited Remy to come to one of her fights. The Terror Squad rapper responded, "Marking it down now btw Hubby lovessssss u!" and Claressa loved the response.
In another post, Remy Ma tried to focus on promoting her new song "Say Yea" with Millyz, but couldn't resist taking some shots at Fields and Pap. In the caption of her video, Remy used hashtags like "#FreeRemy and #NOBODYYYYYwantYaMan." She also reminded Papoose about the date and time of the next hearing for their divorce proceedings.
Remy Ma and Papoose got married two years after she was released from prison in 2014. The couple was together for over a decade, starred in reality TV shows, and welcomed one child, a daughter named Reminisce Mackenzie. Remy and Pap split in 2024 following rumors that he cheated with Shields and allegations that the "Conceited" rapper also cheated with battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain. Over the past few weeks, the estranged couple has reportedly been attending court hearings to finalize their divorce.
"Ayo Pap prove ya luv😂📋✍🏾pleaseeeeee🙏🏾" Remy wrote.
See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation below.
🚨 Not again! 😩 Claressa Shields and Remy Ma are going at it again on the internet! 🥊 What started with indirect subs quickly turned into direct shots. 👀 Can’t we all just get along?! Tap in with @LorenLorosa for the latest on the online back-and-forth. 📲🔥 pic.twitter.com/o55PeAtP5l— The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) September 11, 2026