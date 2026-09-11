Remy Ma Calls Out Claressa Shields Amid Divorce Drama With Papoose

By Tony M. Centeno

September 11, 2026

Remy Ma and Claressa Shields got into another verbal dispute online amid their growing beef.

Tensions between the New York rapper and the professional boxer, who's also Papoose's new girlfriend, have increased over the past month following the release of her single "Wanna Go." Earlier this week, Remy Ma shared footage from her video shoot with two of Shields' foes, Amanda Serrano and Alycia Baumgardner. Shields didn't take long to share her thoughts on the clip on social media. "Been laughing all day," she wrote on X. Remy Ma swiftly fired back at Shields and even dragged her soon-to-be ex-husband into it.

"U-G-L-Y /All u do is lie😂" Remy replied. "U been CRYING the past 20 months - mad cuz LEGALLY I’m still the wife …B***H ME TOO! 😂SIGN THE PAPERS PAPURSE! Got me dealing with this slow ass crackbaby😭 talkin bout u n the NY streets, u n a HOEtel cuz yall scared im gonna pull up again #FreeRemy."

"I be LAUGHING when I hear you LIE like u wasn’t meat surfing me for YEARS," she continued in a separate post. "I’ll address that in detail eventually too. But in case u forgot here’s YOU in MY DMs from Jan 2020-2024 WEIRDO! Tried to help ya fugly self. Now u hate me😂😭"

Her reply included a screen recording of the DM's Remy and Claressa exchanged on Instagram dating back to 2021. At one point, Claressa actually invited Remy to come to one of her fights. The Terror Squad rapper responded, "Marking it down now btw Hubby lovessssss u!" and Claressa loved the response.

In another post, Remy Ma tried to focus on promoting her new song "Say Yea" with Millyz, but couldn't resist taking some shots at Fields and Pap. In the caption of her video, Remy used hashtags like "#FreeRemy and #NOBODYYYYYwantYaMan." She also reminded Papoose about the date and time of the next hearing for their divorce proceedings.

Remy Ma and Papoose got married two years after she was released from prison in 2014. The couple was together for over a decade, starred in reality TV shows, and welcomed one child, a daughter named Reminisce Mackenzie. Remy and Pap split in 2024 following rumors that he cheated with Shields and allegations that the "Conceited" rapper also cheated with battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain. Over the past few weeks, the estranged couple has reportedly been attending court hearings to finalize their divorce.

"Ayo Pap prove ya luv😂📋✍🏾pleaseeeeee🙏🏾" Remy wrote.

See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation below.

Remy Ma
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices