Sandra Bullock Admits She Barely Remembers Night She Won Her Oscar

Sleep deprivation is a powerful thing.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on Thursday (September 10), Sandra Bullock said she remembers "nothing" about the night she won her first Oscar thanks to a lack of sleep while dealing with her newborn son Louis, now 16, per People. Bullock took home the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2010 for her role in The Blind Side, but she doesn't remember much from the actual night she won.

"I was hiding a newborn. No one knew I had Lou, and he had acid reflux, so he slept only every two hours," she said. "So I don't remember much of the night."

What she did remember amid the pomp and circumstance of the Oscars was wanting to return home to her son "that no one knew about," which she finally did have making a brief appearance at the afterparty. Bullock recalled coming home to help feed Louis, not even changing out of her gown before she switched to her mom duties.

"I was there in the dress, and I couldn't get out of the dress, so I just sat in the dress with Lou," she said. "[The] Oscar was on the floor and Lou was on my lap."

However, she said that was "the best way to have that night because it was so overwhelming in general," adding, "I think it would have been more overwhelming had I not been so tired."

Bullock recently explained how that time of her life, becoming a mom and going through a divorce within months of each other, felt so isolating it reminded her of one of her movies.