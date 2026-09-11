Snoop Dogg To Host 2026 MTV Video Music Awards

“Some of the biggest moments of my career happened on that stage and on MTV — they gave hip-hop a place to be loud, fearless and seen by the whole world. So to come back now and host the VMAs, all these years later, that’s a full-circle moment for me. And doing it with my brother Van Toffler makes it even more special. Van was there during those early MTV days when we were changing the culture in real time, and we’ve got a whole lot of history together. Now we get to make some new history.



Snoop Dogg is a 13-time nominee and has won three trophies within the last 30+ years. He made his debut on the VWMA stage in 1994 and returned a few times over the years. He closed out the show with Dr. Dre and Eminem in 1999 and participated in a tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. in 2005. In 2022, Snoop joined forces with Eminem on the VMAs stage for the first time to deliver a rare performance inspired by the world of the Otherside metaverse.



"The VMAs have always been about those moments you don’t forget – and trust me, we’re gonna give y’all a few more," Snoop added. "See you at the VMAs.”



The 2026 MTV VMAs will happen live from Los Angeles on September 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. You can tune in live on CBS or stream it on Paramount+. Before he hosts the show, you can catch Snoop Dogg live at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Lax Vegas.



Fans can tune in to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival as the event will be broadcast live each night via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney + and Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night exclusively to all Disney + and Hulu subscribers.

