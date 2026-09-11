Texas Woman Deported Over ISIS-Inspired Election Plot

A 47-year-old woman from Fort Worth, Texas, Nazira Haji-Zada, has been deported to Afghanistan after admitting to involvement in an ISIS-inspired Election Day terror plot. This marks the first use of the United States Alien Terrorist Removal Court, a special court established 30 years ago, to deport someone without criminal charges.

Haji-Zada's deportation follows her admission of being an "alien terrorist" in a case that involved her son and son-in-law. Her son, Abdullah Haji Zada, is serving a 15-year sentence in Oklahoma, while her son-in-law, Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing. They were involved in a plan to commit a mass shooting on Election Day 2024, purchasing firearms and ammunition from an undercover FBI agent.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the deportation on Friday (July 30), with Attorney General Todd Blanche stating, "This landmark case, resulting in the prompt removal of this alien terrorist to her country of origin, is a win for national security and the rule of law."

The court allows the use of classified information, and the deportation order was signed by Judge Joan Ericksen. The family had allegedly sold possessions to fund the attack and purchased one-way tickets to Kabul, excluding Abdullah and Tawhedi.

Despite the deportation, Haji-Zada's attorneys argue that the court's legitimacy is questionable, citing due process violations. The case has sparked discussions on the use of the Alien Terrorist Removal Court, which was established by Congress in 1996 but had remained unused until now.