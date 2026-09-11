Trump Announces $500 ACA Refunds

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday (September 10) that nearly a million people will receive $500 refunds for their Affordable Care Act (ACA) insurance plans starting in October. These refunds will benefit enrollees in 30 states that use the federally-operated exchange to purchase insurance plans under the ACA, commonly known as Obamacare. The initiative comes as a response to the expiration of subsidies at the end of 2025, which led to a spike in insurance premiums.

According to a White House fact sheet, the refunds target middle-income households that do not currently receive federal assistance for insurance premiums. The $500 million in payments are expected to provide some relief amid rising costs and come just ahead of the November midterm elections. In addition to the refunds, President Trump also proposed a $5,000 payment to every adult American citizen if Republicans maintain control of Congress.

The funding for these refunds will come from a surplus of user fees, which are charges collected from insurance companies participating in the ACA marketplace. These fees were described by the White House as excessive charges passed on to consumers during the Biden administration. However, health policy experts like Jonathan Oberlander from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have expressed skepticism, suggesting that the refunds are a form of "damage control" and are more about the upcoming elections than effective health policy.

CNN reports that the refunds will be distributed to those who do not qualify for premium subsidies, with checks starting to be sent in October. The announcement comes as many ACA enrollees struggle to maintain coverage after enhanced subsidies expired, leading to increased premiums.

The 30 states eligible for the refunds include Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. These states use the federal ACA exchange, while others operate their own state-run marketplaces.

The refunds and proposed payments are part of a broader effort by President Trump to address affordability issues and boost Republican chances in the midterm elections, which are shadowed by economic concerns and the ongoing war in Iran.