Trump Closes GOP Midterm Convention In Dallas

President Donald Trump concluded the Republican midterm convention in Dallas on Thursday night (September 10), urging attendees to vote as if he were on the ticket. During his speech, Trump reiterated his promise to distribute $5,000 checks to every American adult if Republicans maintain control of the House and Senate. However, details on how this promise would be funded remain unclear.

Trump compared the proposed "Trump dividend" to dividends paid by successful companies to shareholders, citing the country's "tremendous economic success" as justification. Vice President JD Vance mentioned that some funding could come from tariff revenue, but the logistics of the plan are still uncertain. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that the initiative could cost around $1.2 trillion.

The promise has drawn skepticism due to previous unfulfilled promises, such as the $2,000 tariff dividends that were never distributed. Critics, including economists, have raised concerns about the potential impact on the national debt and inflation. According to a PBS report, the legal feasibility of the promise hinges on congressional approval.

Throughout the convention, Trump and other Republican leaders, including Vice President Vance, emphasized the importance of the upcoming elections, portraying Democratic candidates as extreme. The convention aimed to energize Republican voters, with Trump making a direct appeal to supporters to vote as if he were on the ballot.

Despite Trump's declining approval ratings, some Republicans believe that aligning closely with him might help mitigate potential losses in the midterms. The convention, which featured prominent Republican figures, sought to rally support around issues like lowering living costs, securing borders, and protecting American values.

The GOP's unconventional midterm convention, held amid a backdrop of national challenges such as the war in Iran and economic concerns, aims to bolster Republican chances in the upcoming elections. Whether this strategy will succeed remains to be seen.