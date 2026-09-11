Trump Speaks At Pentagon To Honor 9/11 25th Anniversary

President Donald Trump delivered a poignant speech at the Pentagon on Friday (September 11) to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. During the ceremony, Trump recounted stories of heroism from that fateful day and emphasized the nation's resilience in the face of adversity.

Trump described the attacks as a "moment of immense and horrible evil" and praised the unity and courage displayed by Americans in response. "We were all New Yorkers that day," he said, highlighting the collective spirit that emerged in the aftermath. The president also linked the events of 9/11 to the ongoing conflict with Iran, reiterating his commitment to preventing the nation from developing nuclear weapons.

The ceremony included the reading of the names of the 184 victims who perished at the Pentagon, with a bell tolling between each name. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other top military officials were present, underscoring the solemnity of the occasion.

Trump's decision to speak at the Pentagon rather than the ground zero ceremony in New York City was in part due to the event's tradition of remaining nonpartisan, which typically excludes political speeches. However, the president's remarks at the Pentagon focused on the enduring impact of 9/11 and the nation's ongoing fight against terrorism.

CNN reported that the ceremony also featured the unfurling of a giant American flag over the Pentagon's west side, where one of the hijacked planes struck. Vice President JD Vance attended the New York observance alongside former presidents, while other administration officials participated in the ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

PBS NewsHour noted that the Pentagon's memorial site has been designated as an "Affiliated Area of the National Park System," highlighting its national significance. Plans for a $35 million visitor education center near the memorial site are underway, with construction expected to begin soon.

The Associated Press reported that Trump's speech emphasized the importance of remembering the attacks and honoring the victims, as well as the continued fight against terrorism. As the nation reflects on the 25th anniversary, the legacy of 9/11 remains a powerful reminder of resilience and unity in the face of tragedy.