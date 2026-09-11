Utah Honors Charlie Kirk Day One Year After His Death

Utah commemorated Charlie Kirk Day on Thursday (September 10), marking one year since the conservative activist was shot and killed at Utah Valley University (UVU). Governor Spencer Cox declared the day in Kirk's honor, emphasizing the importance of courage and empathy in the face of tragedy. Students, friends, and members of Turning Point USA gathered at UVU for a memorial event, remembering Kirk's life and legacy.

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was killed during an outdoor campus event on September 10, 2025. A statue of Kirk, created by Utah artist Stan Watts, was unveiled at the memorial. The statue, which depicts Kirk seated in a folding chair, was funded anonymously and is about one-and-a-half times life-size.

The event featured speeches from individuals who knew Kirk, including Sage Lloyd, the president of UVU's Turning Point chapter. Lloyd shared how Kirk's beliefs in open discourse and challenging ideas influenced her political views. "He may never pick up the mic again, but we will never put the mic down," she said, according to KUTV.

Longtime friend Frank Turek spoke about Kirk's Christian faith, stating, "Charlie is in heaven because his Savior died for Charlie Kirk." The memorial also included a video of Kirk encouraging others to think beyond themselves and their country.

The gathering was not without controversy. A group of protesters, organized by UVU's Students for a Democratic Society and the Community Defense Club, gathered outside the event, opposing the memorialization of Kirk on campus. "We the students of UVU do not want Charlie Kirk memorialization on campus," said Chase Barrett, according to KUTV.

Despite the protests, the event proceeded peacefully, with attendees reflecting on Kirk's impact. Former UVU TPUSA president Caleb Chilcutt urged participants to continue engaging in respectful debate, stating, "Disagree. Show the same respect Charlie fought for."

The memorial concluded with a moment of silence and the unveiling of Kirk's statue. The event highlighted the ongoing influence of Kirk's work and the commitment of his supporters to continue his legacy.