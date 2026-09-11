Watch: Rick Springfield Opens Up About Accidentally Killing A Man During Vietnam War Tour

By Will Mendelson

September 11, 2026

Rick Springfield In Concert - Nashville, TN
Photo: Jason Kempin / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Rick Springfield opened up about a disturbing experience from his teenage years that he says still weighs on him.

On the Tuesday (Sept. 8) episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the 77-year-old rocker recalled traveling to Vietnam with his band in 1968 to entertain American troops during the war.

Springfield said the band spent about four months there and was staying with a group of soldiers when their location came under attack.

While taking shelter, the musician was encouraged to help fire mortars after being told there were no friendly forces in the area.

“I didn’t really understand what I was doing,” Springfield recalled.

The next day, the singer said soldiers told him one of the mortars he fired had killed someone.

“They came in the next day and said, ‘Hey, you got one. You got one,’” Springfield continued.

Springfield admitted he still struggles with knowing he was responsible for ending someone’s life. “It’s hard for me to kind of face that I was responsible for the end of a life,” the "Jessie's Girl" hitmaker added. “It was... pretty heavy when I think about the reality of it.”

Watch below.

Rick Springfield
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