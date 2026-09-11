Weight-Loss Drug Users Face Higher Suicidal Thoughts After Regain

A new study has found that adults who use prescription weight-loss medications and later regain weight are over four times more likely to report suicidal thoughts compared to those who never took the drugs. The research, led by Dr. Son Ki-young at Asan Medical Center in Seoul, was published in the Korean Journal of Family Practice and analyzed data from 27,741 South Korean adults between 2013 and 2022.

According to the findings reported by The Hill, 846 participants used prescription weight-loss drugs in the past year, while 26,895 did not. Those who took the medication were 2.7 times more likely to report suicidal thoughts, 1.9 times more likely to make a plan, and 1.7 times more likely to attempt suicide. Rates of depression lasting at least two weeks and mental health counseling were also almost twice as high among users.

The risk increased sharply among people who regained weight after taking the drugs. These individuals had 4.2 times higher odds of reporting suicidal ideation than non-users, and a similar rise in depression and counseling needs.

The study’s authors emphasized that the results show a correlation, not causation. The data, collected before the widespread use of newer drugs like semaglutide (Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Zepbound), mostly reflect older appetite suppressants, such as phentermine and orlistat, which have previously been linked to mood changes. As noted by Fox News, experts caution that it is unclear if the medications themselves cause increased mental health risks, or if factors like obesity and disappointment from regaining weight play a role.

Mental health counselor Bonnie Mitchell told Fox News Digital, "It shows a correlation between weight-loss drug use and self-reported mental health symptoms, but it cannot prove causation." She added that people with severe obesity already face higher rates of depression and anxiety, making it hard to tell if the medication or other issues are driving the reports of suicidal thoughts.

The study relied on self-reported survey data and did not identify specific drug types, making it difficult to draw conclusions about newer weight-loss medications. The researchers suggested that dissatisfaction with physical appearance or frustration from regaining weight may contribute to mental health problems, in addition to possible effects of the drugs themselves, as reported by DongA Science.

Health experts recommend that physicians screen for mental health concerns before prescribing weight-loss drugs and monitor patients for mood changes during treatment. More research is needed to determine if certain weight-loss medications directly impact mental health.

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