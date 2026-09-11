Women's Boutique Clothing Chain Finalizes Liquidation Plan

Francesca’s, the women’s clothing retailer based in Houston, Texas, has confirmed its wind-down plan after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year. A bankruptcy court judge in New Jersey approved the company’s plan to liquidate and sell its remaining assets, marking the second time in six years Francesca’s has sought bankruptcy protection.

The now-approved liquidation plan calls for Francesca’s to sell its intellectual property—including social media accounts, customer data, trademarks, and branding assets—to Altar’d State’s parent company Stand Out For Good for about $7 million. Despite interest from 28 different parties, Stand Out For Good’s offer was the only qualified bid for the brand’s IP, according to Retail Dive.

Francesca’s had already shuttered all of its more than 450 stores in March following a series of financial setbacks. These included a lender default notice, withdrawal of critical investor support, and disrupted supply chains as detailed in The Street. The company cited ongoing pressures from e-commerce competition, underperforming investments, and a significant 2023 data breach as major factors that led to its decision to cease operations.

The retailer’s management said they resolved creditor disputes before the court confirmed the plan. Francesca’s will now move forward with the sale of its intellectual property assets to Stand Out For Good. Francesca’s website remains online, but its store closure sales ended in March.

Looking ahead, the completion of the asset sale will officially end Francesca’s run as a mall staple, with the brand’s future now in the hands of Altar’d State’s parent company.