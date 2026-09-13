'Cat In The Hat' Social Media Trend Raises Alarms

Schools and law enforcement agencies across the United States are on high alert due to a viral social media trend involving the 'Cat in the Hat.' The trend features AI-generated images of the Dr. Seuss character, often paired with threats against students and schools. Several teenagers have been arrested or charged for posts related to this trend.

The trend, which began as fictional horror-style posts in Ireland and the UK, has spread to platforms like TikTok and Snapchat in the U.S. According to Police1, the posts often depict the Cat in the Hat in eerie settings with captions like "I'm coming," naming specific schools or individuals. This has led to increased police presence and school lockdowns in several states.

Authorities, such as the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office in Florida, have urged students to report these posts rather than share them. Law enforcement stresses that even jokes can have serious legal consequences. The Grand Junction Police Department in Colorado recently arrested a high school student for a post suggesting a threat to local schools.

Officials continue to monitor the situation, emphasizing the importance of reporting threats. As the trend continues, schools and law enforcement remain vigilant to ensure student safety.