Elon Musk Sets Roadster Reveal For October 1st

Elon Musk has announced that the long-awaited next-generation Tesla Roadster will be unveiled on October 1st. The Tesla CEO took to X on Saturday (September 12) to share the news, writing "Go for launch" alongside the date. The Roadster, initially revealed in 2017, has faced multiple delays, but the upcoming event marks a significant milestone in its development.

The new Roadster is expected to be an all-new carbon-fiber hypercar. According to Reuters, limited editions of the vehicle may include cold-gas thrusters developed in collaboration with Musk's other venture, SpaceX. These thrusters are part of a package known internally as A71, which occupies the rear seating area and is not expected to be street-legal.

The unveiling event, as reported by Elyment, will showcase the redesigned Roadster, but it does not confirm customer delivery dates. Production timing, specifications, and pricing remain to be clarified. The Roadster's journey has been long, with Tesla initially planning customer deliveries in 2020, but the program has evolved significantly since then.

The upcoming event is expected to highlight the car's extraordinary features, such as its acceleration and aerodynamics. However, the focus will also be on the practical aspects, including production plans and market availability. The unveiling will take place at SpaceX's rocket development site in McGregor, Texas, where a demonstration of the thruster-equipped version may occur.

As Electric Vehicles reports, the Roadster's story is not just about a car but about the infrastructure and readiness required to support such advanced technology. The event will provide crucial insights into Tesla's production strategy and the Roadster's place in the electric vehicle market.