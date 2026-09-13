House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries emphasized the urgent need for Congress to address the challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI) during his appearance on "ABC's This Week." Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, stressed the importance of taking decisive action to slow down the rapid pace of AI development. He announced that the Democratic caucus plans to meet on Tuesday (September 15) to prioritize action on AI.

The call for regulation comes amid increasing concerns about AI's potential risks. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, lawmakers from both parties are pushing for legislative measures to regulate AI models that have advanced significantly. The urgency is fueled by warnings from AI experts about the existential threats posed by unregulated AI.

In a related development, CEOs of AI companies like Anthropic and OpenAI have publicly called for slowing the pace of AI development. Politico reported that former Anthropic AI researcher Jason Coxon resigned, citing concerns about AI's rapid advancement and its potential to cause harm. Coxon and other researchers have expressed fears that AI could become uncontrollable, posing a significant threat to humanity.

Jeffries' remarks highlight the growing consensus on Capitol Hill about the need for AI safety legislation. However, as noted by Bloomberg, reaching a consensus on AI regulation remains a challenge, with lawmakers still divided on the specifics of any proposed legislation. The upcoming Democratic caucus meeting will likely focus on formulating a strategy to address these pressing concerns.