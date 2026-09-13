On Saturday (September 12), Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, called for a slowdown in the development of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems. In an essay titled "We Must Pace the Frontier," Amodei emphasized the need to slow the pace at which AI capabilities are improved, proposing a three-step plan to ensure safety and alignment. The plan includes third-party evaluations, industry-wide coordination, and global cooperation.

Amodei's plea quickly garnered support from key figures in the tech industry. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, agreed with Amodei's call for caution, stating that OpenAI would adopt similar measures by allowing independent evaluators access to their systems. Elon Musk, CEO of xAI, also expressed agreement, stating simply, "Dario is right" on his X platform.

Amodei's call comes amid growing concerns about the rapid advancement of AI and its potential risks. A former Anthropic researcher, Jacob Coxon, recently warned that AI could pose an existential threat to humanity by 2030. In response, Amodei highlighted the importance of pacing AI development to allow risk prevention measures to keep up with technological advancements.

The discussion has also reached Capitol Hill, with lawmakers expressing varied opinions. While some, like Sen. Bernie Sanders, advocate for a pause in AI development, others, such as Rep. Josh Gottheimer, criticize the tech leaders for calling for a slowdown after years of rapid advancement.

Amodei's proposal underscores the need for a balanced approach to AI development, aiming to harness its benefits while mitigating potential dangers. The ongoing dialogue among industry leaders and lawmakers highlights the complexity of navigating the future of AI responsibly.