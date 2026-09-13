OH GOP Senator Jon Husted's Campaign Ousts Political Director Over Posts

Republican Senator Jon Husted of Ohio has dismissed his campaign's political director, Stephen Woytek, following revelations of controversial social media activity. Woytek was let go on Friday (September 11) after it emerged that he had used a Facebook profile photo depicting Nazi officers and created a Spotify playlist celebrating Rhodesia, a former British colony often associated with white supremacy.

According to The Hill, Woytek, who joined Husted's campaign in August, had denied any negative intent but acknowledged poor judgment in his online activities. A spokesperson for Husted’s campaign stated, "Sen. Husted demands better of those who represent him. Upon learning about the social media posts today, Sen. Husted made the immediate decision to part ways."

Woytek, a lieutenant in the U.S. Army and a graduate of The Citadel, claimed his participation in historical reenactments was intended to educate younger generations. He expressed regret over his actions, stating to the Washington Post, "I reject the racist and antisemitic ideology the SS and Nazi Germany represented."

This incident is not isolated, as other Republican candidates have faced similar controversies. In Georgia, Rep. Mike Collins replaced his chief of staff in July after reports linked him to white supremacist group chats.

The decision to remove Woytek comes as Husted faces a tight re-election race against former Senator Sherrod Brown. Brown's campaign criticized Husted's staff choices, asserting that Ohioans deserve leaders who reflect their values.