Tiffany Sustains Minor Injuries After Emergency Landing

Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor, Tom Tiffany, experienced a harrowing incident on Saturday night (September 12) when the small plane he was aboard made an emergency landing in Lake Wausau, Wisconsin. Tiffany, who is also a U.S. Representative, sustained minor injuries in the accident.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) identified the aircraft as a Beechcraft K35. According to Tiffany, the plane lost power as it approached Wausau Downtown Airport, prompting the pilot to execute an emergency water landing. Tiffany shared the details in a post on X, where he expressed gratitude to the pilot and first responders for their swift action. Both he and the pilot exited the aircraft and swam to a shallow area, where they awaited rescue by the Wausau Fire Department's airboat.

Tiffany and the pilot were transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, where they received treatment for their injuries. Tiffany received stitches above his right eye and was released later that night. "God was watching over us tonight," Tiffany stated, emphasizing his gratitude for the quick response of emergency services.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash, with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and State Patrol also involved. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the mechanical issue that led to the emergency landing and advised the public to keep a safe distance from the marked crash site.

Tiffany, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, is running against Democratic candidate David Crowley in the upcoming gubernatorial election. Crowley expressed relief that Tiffany and the pilot were not seriously injured, acknowledging the pilot's heroism in the incident.

Tiffany's campaign schedule remains unchanged, with upcoming events in Dodge County and Fond du Lac.