Trespasser Stopped At Kamala Harris' Residence

An alleged trespasser was intercepted on the property of former Vice President Kamala Harris in Malibu on Friday (September 11). According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the woman attempted to enter the property Harris shares with her husband, Doug Emhoff. Security personnel stopped her before she reached the home.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m., when deputies responded to a suspicious person call. The woman was warned by deputies and agreed to leave voluntarily without being arrested, as reported by CNN. Harris and Emhoff were not at home during the incident.

The Sheriff's Department took a trespassing report and plans to increase patrols in the area as a precaution. The identity of the woman has not been disclosed, and her motives remain unclear, according to FOX LA.

Harris, who does not have a Secret Service detail, had her protection revoked by President Donald Trump last summer. Former vice presidents typically receive six months of protection after leaving office, but Harris' was extended for an additional year by outgoing President Joe Biden.

The incident comes amid heightened concerns about political violence in the U.S., following recent assassination attempts and other threats. Harris has not publicly commented on the incident, as noted by 13WMAZ.