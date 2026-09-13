Trump Visits Ireland For Talks And Golf

By iHeartRadio

September 13, 2026

Amgen Irish Open 2026 - Day Three
Photo: Richard Heathcote / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

President Donald Trump is spending the weekend in Ireland following the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States. On Saturday (September 12), he held a bilateral meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Dublin. During the meeting, Trump expressed his desire to see a united Ireland, stating that it would be "fantastic" and is "going to happen eventually." These comments come shortly after British Prime Minister Andy Burnham rejected a referendum on Northern Ireland leaving the UK.

Trump's visit has sparked mixed reactions. Over 10,000 people marched through Dublin to protest his presence, with some expressing disapproval of his policies and stance on issues like the Israel-Gaza conflict. Protesters also gathered in Doonbeg, where Trump is attending the final day of the 2026 Irish Open Golf Tournament at his golf course.

During his visit, Trump also met with Irish President Catherine Connolly, who has been critical of U.S. policies in the Middle East. Connolly conveyed the Irish people's strong views against the normalization of war and genocide.

Despite the protests, Trump highlighted the strong relationship between the U.S. and Ireland, describing it as "stronger than ever." He also discussed trade and other topics with Prime Minister Martin.

The visit is part of a significant security operation, with a heavy Garda presence and road closures in place. Trump is expected to return to Ireland next year for the Ryder Cup.

BBC, NPR, and Reuters reported on the events of the visit.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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