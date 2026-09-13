U.S. Open Men's Final Pits Shelton Against Zverev

The U.S. Open men's final in New York promises an exciting showdown as Ben Shelton faces off against Alexander Zverev today (Sunday, September 13). Shelton, the top-ranked American man, advanced to his first Grand Slam final after defeating Frances Tiafoe in a four-set thriller. He is now on the brink of becoming the first American man to win a Grand Slam singles title since Andy Roddick's 2003 victory at the U.S. Open.

Shelton's journey to the final has been remarkable, highlighted by a stunning five-set victory over defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. The 23-year-old American, ranked No. 9 in the world, has been in exceptional form, winning four singles titles this season. His powerful serve and relentless play have made him a formidable opponent on the court.

On the other side of the net, Zverev, the top seed, is seeking his second Grand Slam title of the year after winning the French Open in June. The 29-year-old German has been in impressive form, not dropping a set since the early rounds of the tournament. A win today would make Zverev the first German man to claim the U.S. Open men's singles title since Boris Becker in 1989.

Both players have much at stake. A victory for Shelton would not only end a 23-year drought for American men in Grand Slam singles but also make him the first Black American man to win a major since Arthur Ashe in 1968. Meanwhile, Zverev aims to become the fourth man in the Open era to win his first two major titles in the same calendar year.

As the final approaches, the atmosphere is charged with anticipation. With both players in top form and history on the line, the 2026 U.S. Open men's final promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the tournament.