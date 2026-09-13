Vessel Attacked In Strait Of Hormuz

A vessel was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday (September 13), escalating tensions in a region already on edge due to ongoing conflicts. According to Iranian state media, the attack resulted in one fatality and three injuries. The incident has intensified fears over oil supply disruptions, especially after Saudi Arabia temporarily shut down its East-West pipeline following a drone attack believed to have originated in Iraq.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a projectile struck the vessel, causing a fire and prompting the evacuation of the crew by local authorities. This attack comes amidst a broader conflict involving the United States, Iran, and the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen, which has led to increased oil prices, with Brent crude surging above $100 a barrel.

The East-West pipeline, a critical route for Middle East oil, has been transporting 4 to 5 million barrels per day, accounting for 4 to 5 percent of global supply. Its closure has further strained the already limited oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global energy supplies.

U.S. President Donald Trump, while visiting Ireland, suggested that Iran was likely responsible for the attack on the Saudi pipeline. Meanwhile, the Houthis have intensified their activities, seizing strategic locations and launching attacks on Saudi territory, complicating the situation further.

Iran is set to attend a meeting with Gulf Arab states in Oman on Monday to discuss the future of the Strait of Hormuz. However, the chances of a breakthrough are slim, as Iran has set conditions for reopening the strait, which the U.S. has yet to meet. The ongoing conflict and disruptions in oil supply routes continue to pose significant challenges for the global energy market.