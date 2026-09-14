10-Year U.S. Treasury Bond Yield Surpasses Five Percent

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond has climbed above five percent as of Monday (September 14), marking only the second occurrence since July 2007, prior to the global financial crisis. The yield has increased by over 80 basis points since the start of the year and is more than a full percentage point higher than its level before the U.S. and Israel began the Iran war.

This rise in yields is part of a broader selloff in government bonds, driven by factors such as rising oil prices and a firm wholesale inflation report. According to the Wall Street Journal, President Trump's recent promise to send $5,000 checks to Americans if Republicans maintain control of Congress has also contributed to the increase, potentially adding over $1 trillion to the federal deficit.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond is a key benchmark for financial markets, often used as the "risk-free" rate for valuing investments. As reported by YCharts, the current yield of 5.00% is significantly higher than the long-term average of 4.25%.

Despite Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's efforts to curb the rise through increased government buybacks of long-term debt, the bond market continues to face volatility. Investors are now closely watching the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting, where further interest rate hikes may be discussed.