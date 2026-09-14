21 Savage & Latto Criticized By Fans Following Their First Public Appearance

"What is this iCarly fit," one X user wrote.



"The bummy and dressed up combo," another person commented.



In addition to comments about their outfits, fans weren't impressed by the way they posed together. 21 and Latto have been dating for quite some time, but the "Big Energy" rapper finally confirmed that 21 is her man in 2025. The two announced that they were expecting their first child earlier this year and welcomed their daughter in May. When they hit the blue carpet, 21 Savage put his arm around Latto and held her by the shoulder as photographers snapped photos.



"Omg!!! It finally happened and they look miserable 😬😐🫠," one fan wrote.



"Why tf are his hands in his pockets like it’s giving here damn," another critic said.



The couple has not addressed the discourse surrounding their look at the U.S. Open. They're way more focused on each other and their new baby girl.