21 Savage & Latto Criticized By Fans Following Their First Public Appearance
By Tony M. Centeno
September 14, 2026
21 Savage and Latto finally stepped out together in public for the first time, but fans weren't impressed with their fit.
The new parents were spotted on the blue carpet when they attended the 2026 US Open Women's Tennis Final on Saturday, September 12. 21 pulled up to the event in a striped red-and-white collared shirt and a striped blue-and-white jacket, while Latto wore a plaid hat and shirt with a beige skirt and white heels. Fans were quick to call out the couple for not coordinating their outfits better ahead of their grand public debut.
MGK, 21 Savage, and Latto were spotted pulling up to the US Open. 👀— TMZ (@TMZ) September 12, 2026
🎥 Instagram / @jpasc24 pic.twitter.com/gx2HbLF1p3
"What is this iCarly fit," one X user wrote.
"The bummy and dressed up combo," another person commented.
In addition to comments about their outfits, fans weren't impressed by the way they posed together. 21 and Latto have been dating for quite some time, but the "Big Energy" rapper finally confirmed that 21 is her man in 2025. The two announced that they were expecting their first child earlier this year and welcomed their daughter in May. When they hit the blue carpet, 21 Savage put his arm around Latto and held her by the shoulder as photographers snapped photos.
"Omg!!! It finally happened and they look miserable 😬😐🫠," one fan wrote.
"Why tf are his hands in his pockets like it’s giving here damn," another critic said.
The couple has not addressed the discourse surrounding their look at the U.S. Open. They're way more focused on each other and their new baby girl.