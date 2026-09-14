Airline Passenger Arrested After Stripping Off Her Clothes, Committing Indecent Act Midflight

A female passenger was arrested at Miami International Airport late Friday night after she undressed and engaged in indecent acts during American Airlines Flight 1779 from Baltimore to Miami, according to multiple reports. The incident occurred on Friday, September 11, 2025, as the Airbus A319 was en route from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to Miami, departing just after 9 p.m. EDT, nearly two hours behind schedule.

As the flight progressed, flight attendants noticed a disturbance involving a woman seated in row 9. According to an ACARS (Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System) message cited by aviation industry sources, the lead flight attendant reported that the passenger had "taken off all her clothes and was seen by other passengers touching herself in an indecent manner." The incident was relayed to the cockpit, and the crew contacted American Airlines’ Integrated Operations Center to request immediate law enforcement assistance upon landing according to Fox News.

Despite the disruption, the flight continued without diversion and landed safely at Miami International Airport at approximately 11:23 p.m. EDT. Law enforcement officers met the aircraft at Gate D2 in the North Terminal and took the female passenger into custody. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident.

An American Airlines spokesperson stated, "The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and thank our crew members for their professionalism."

As of now, the exact charges the passenger may face have not been released, and the investigation by Miami-Dade authorities is ongoing.